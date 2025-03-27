A complaint has been filed against Professor Mahmood Ansari of the Economics Department, Assam University, Silchar, for allegedly engaging in verbal abuse, caste-based discrimination, and issuing threats against workers engaged in maintenance work under a contractor.

As per reports, the incident allegedly took place on March 12, 2025, at Professor Ansari’s official residence, where workers had arrived to perform their duties under the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) overseen by their contractor, Rajashree Dev.

According to the complaint, Professor Ansari reacted aggressively to a 10-minute delay, hurling offensive language at the workers, including derogatory remarks, such as "Gandi nali ke kire ho, unpar gawar (You are like filthy drain worms, illiterate people.). Assam me hi sare chutiye milte haev, bahar asa nahi hota." (Only fools are found in Assam, this doesn’t happen outside.) Barak Valley me sare murkh log haey." (Everyone in Barak Valley is ignorant.)"

Furthermore, he allegedly targeted Rupak Mala, a worker from a Scheduled Caste (SC) background, by stating, "You are bloody low caste (SC), you are like a swine."

The workers also accused professor Ansari of detaining them inside his premises, unleashing his dog to intimidate them, and making physical threats. He allegedly warned them that he would teach them a “lifetime lesson” while repeatedly making demeaning comments about the people of Barak Valley.

Following the incident, the affected workers reported the matter to their contractor on March 13, who subsequently filed a written complaint with the Assam University administration. However, nearly two weeks have passed but no action or probe into the incident have been initiated yet by the administration.

Frustrated by the lack of action, the complainants have now approached the police, seeking, "The registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a thorough and immediate investigation into the incident, strict legal action against Professor Ansari to ensure justice is served".

The complainants have expressed faith in the legal system and urged law enforcement authorities to intervene promptly in what they describe as a serious case of abuse and discrimination.