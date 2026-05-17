Complete NRC process, no need for SIR in Assam: AIUDF’s Rafiqul Islam

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday, May 17, strongly opposed any proposal to conduct a fresh socio-economic or citizenship-related survey in Assam, terming it unnecessary and burdensome for the public.

Reacting to reports of a proposed Strategic or Special Information Survey (SIS) in the state, AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said Assam has already undergone an extensive verification process through the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which took nearly five years to complete.

Islam questioned the need for another large-scale survey after the NRC exercise, saying the process had already involved intense scrutiny and public participation.

“The NRC has already been completed after years of verification. There is no need for another survey that will only create inconvenience and trouble for ordinary people,” he said.

Islam also criticised earlier political claims suggesting millions of illegal immigrants were living in Assam, pointing out that the final NRC list published in 2019 excluded around 19 lakh applicants, far fewer than earlier projections.

He further argued that even the excluded names are subject to legal and administrative review, with many cases involving family members whose names already appear in the NRC.

The AIUDF leader’s remarks come amid political discussions over possible updates or further verification linked to the NRC process in Assam.

Meanwhile, Assam’s electoral rolls are currently being updated through a Special Revision exercise, involving door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers ahead of upcoming elections.



(Inputs from ANI)