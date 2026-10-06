‘Completely false’: Jagadish Bhuyan rejects reports of quitting AJP

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan has dismissed as false reports circulating on social media claiming that he has resigned from the regional party and given up his primary membership.

Bhuyan, in a series of social media posts, clarified that he continues to serve as the AJP general secretary and has no plans to quit the party.

In his first post, Bhuyan alleged that a group was deliberately spreading misinformation about his resignation. He termed the reports untrue and said he would leave politics only when he decides to quit the party he helped establish.

He urged AJP workers and supporters not to believe the reports and cautioned them against falling for what he described as misinformation being circulated against the party.

In a subsequent post, Bhuyan reiterated that politics was never a profession for him and said it would not become one in the future.

“Politics was never a profession for me, neither is it today nor will it be in the future,” he said.

Bhuyan said the AJP represents his political identity after he relinquished a Cabinet-rank position and chose to build the regional party from the ground up in what he described as an effort to uphold Assam's “national self-respect”.

He maintained that he continues to serve as the party's general secretary and said he would leave the AJP only when he takes a decision to leave politics.

Describing the Assam Jatiya Parishad as the final political identity of his career, Bhuyan also alleged that a group had been working against the party for some time.

He said the alleged campaign against the AJP was the reason he considered it necessary to publicly clarify his position and reject the reports of his resignation.