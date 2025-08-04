Comprehensive drought relief programme rolled out in Assam’s BTR

Facing acute drought-like conditions across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has launched a Comprehensive Drought Relief Programme under the initiative titled “Vibrant BTR, Vibrant Agriculture – From Mission to Action.”

The programme is aimed at providing immediate relief to farmers and strengthening long-term resilience against climate-related disruptions such as droughts, floods, pest outbreaks, and locust invasions.

BTC Chief Pramod Boro announced that 5% of the Agriculture Budget will be dedicated specifically to disaster preparedness and response. The initiative is part of a broader effort to address the worsening agricultural distress caused by significant rainfall deficits across the region.

Severe drought conditions have been reported in the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Tamulpur, while Udalguri has been identified as moderately affected. The dry spell has already impacted large swathes of farmland, threatening Kharif crop yields and farmer livelihoods.



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In Sivasagar district’s Demow area, the local agriculture office reported that 260 hectares of farmland have been affected, with only 85 hectares viable for paddy transplantation due to a lack of soil moisture.

The Assam government has declared the situation a state-specific disaster and is providing compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that a final decision on officially declaring drought in parts of the state will be taken after August 15, based on inputs from the India Meteorological Department and ground assessments.

Meanwhile, crop insurance assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and other contingency measures are being prepared to protect affected farming communities.

The new programme in BTR reflects a proactive approach to climate adaptation and underscores the urgent need for region-specific responses to recurring weather anomalies.