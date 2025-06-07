Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad K Sangma, to order a fair and impartial inquiry into the death of 25-year-old Namrata Bora, who died in a road accident near Nongpoh Police Station in the early hours of June 4.

Namrata, a resident of Assam, succumbed to injuries after the vehicle (AS 01 EV 9578) she was travelling in collided with a stationary truck at Shangbangla in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district. She was returning from Shillong to Guwahati when the accident occurred around 4:44 am. Four co-passengers sustained minor injuries.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Himanta said, "However, in view of the concerns raised by the bereaved family and well-wishers, I request that a fair and impartial enquiry be conducted by a senior police officer to ensure that all facts surrounding the incident are brought to light."

I request Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, to kindly look into a tragic incident that occurred near Nongpoh Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4.



A vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578 met with an accident, resulting… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 7, 2025

Amid growing concern, the victim’s family has demanded a thorough investigation, alleging discrepancies in the police version. A video that surfaced online reportedly shows five individuals inside the vehicle before the crash - contradicting the six mentioned in the FIR. Reports also claim the vehicle was driven by the son of an AIUDF MLA from Assam.

While a case has been registered at Nongpoh Police Station, CM Sarma has requested that a senior police officer be appointed to lead the probe, citing public concern and the family’s appeal for justice.