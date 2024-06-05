BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia defended his congratulatory message to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, asserting the importance of respecting others irrespective of political affiliations.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Saikia for his gesture.

Saikia took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that he joined the BJP inspired by leaders who promoted respect for individuals regardless of their political stance.

#Ideology

I joined BJP impressed by these great leaders, who taught us to respect others and give due respect to people irrespective of their political affiliation.I learned today from HCM @himantabiswa sir that, to congratulate someone from the opposition is a crime nowadays. pic.twitter.com/8QkzGPa4XX — Mrinal Saikia (@Mrinal_MLA) June 4, 2024

He expressed disappointment that congratulating someone from the opposition is considered a crime in today's times.



Also Read: Money, arrogant speeches don't win elections: BJP MLA lauds Gaurav Gogoi's Jorhat win

Saikia's tweet was in response to the controversy over his message to Gogoi for winning the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. His act of bipartisanship highlighted the significance of Gogoi's win while challenging traditional election tactics.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati today, the Assam CM said, "I think MLA Mrinal Saikia will not be with the BJP for much long. Instead of congratulating PM Modi, he is wishing Gaurav Gogoi."

He said, "Just as so many Congress leaders joined the BJP in Assam, some of our leaders will also join them."

Despite facing criticism from Chief Minister Sarma, Saikia reaffirmed his commitment to respecting others and maintaining cordial relations across party lines.

The incident highlights internal tensions within the BJP as it deals with unexpected electoral outcomes and debates over ideological principles.

