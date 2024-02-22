In a significant political development, the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have finalised the seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha seats in Assam, according to sources.

The decision was reportedly made in Delhi.

According to a reliable source, the APCC has demanded strongly the Guwahati seat and the same has been informed to AICC, with a friendly proposal given to AAP for the Tezpur Lok Sabha seat.

Now, the question of seat sharing may still remain unfulfilled in Assam for the INDIA bloc parties, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already staked claim to three constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



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The AAP, which had recently declared candidates for three constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, earlier shot off a letter to the Opposition Unity Forum president Bhupen Borah, where they have made it clear that they are fielding their candidates in the three constituencies.

In the letter, the AAP said that they have fielded candidates in the three Lok Sabha seats of Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Guwahati, and here they asserted that they want to contest in these three seats on behalf of the entire opposition alliance.

However, with this new development, sources claim that the APP may consider backing out from two constituencies- Dibrugarh, Tezpur and contest only in Guwahati.