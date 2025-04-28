In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Assam, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was responsible for a violent attack targeting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora.

Addressing the media from Sonapur Field, Borah accused "BJP-backed goons" of executing a premeditated assault that left both leaders injured and resulted in the vandalism of four to five vehicles belonging to Congress workers. He warned that the Congress party would deliver a "strong response" to the incident in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Recounting the harrowing experience, Pradyut Bordoloi stated that the attackers smashed the windows of their vehicles using rods and attempted to assault the occupants. "They intended to kill us," Bordoloi told reporters. "We survived by ducking and hiding between the seats as they kept striking at the vehicles and targeting our heads."

MLA Sibamoni Bora, who was also present during the attack, echoed Bordoloi's statements. She emphasized that this was the third time she had been attacked and accused Chief Minister Sarma of being directly responsible. "It is clear this was a pre-planned assault," Bora said.

The Congress party has strongly condemned the attack, calling for an impartial investigation and holding the state leadership accountable.