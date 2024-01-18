The Congress-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's entry into Assam sparked a fiery political war of words today, with accusations of "hurdles" and corruption flying thick and fast. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma government of undermining the yatra's success, alleging deliberate disruptions and obstacles.

"The Assam government is pulling out all stops to derail the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh declared at a press conference. "But we have faith that the people of Assam, including its youth and women, will hear Rahul Gandhi's message."

Rahul Gandhi himself weighed in from Haluwating, Sivasagar, the entry point for the yatra. In a scathing attack, he labelled the Assam government "perhaps the most corrupt in India," promising to raise crucial state issues during the yatra.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied any deliberate interference, reiterating that the distribution dates for a new women's welfare scheme predated any knowledge of the yatra's route. He even cancelled pre-planned events to avoid scheduling conflicts.

"The Congress is twisting facts," Sarma stated at a press conference. "Their yatra dates just happen to coincide with our existing welfare program schedule. We had no intention of clashing with their march."