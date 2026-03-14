Congress acting as ‘puppet’ of anti-India forces: PM Modi in Silchar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 14 launched a sharp attack on the opposition Indian National Congress, accusing the party of acting as a “puppet” of global forces that are uneasy with India’s rapid development and alleging that it is attempting to spread panic within the country amid rising international tensions.

Addressing a large public gathering in Silchar in Assam’s Barak Valley, the Prime Minister said the Centre was working to protect Indian citizens from the adverse effects of global conflicts and economic disruptions. However, he criticised the Congress for failing to act responsibly at a time when geopolitical uncertainties and war-like conditions prevail in several parts of the world.

“Today, conditions resembling war exist in many parts of the world. Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that citizens of the country face the least hardship possible. Our objective is to minimise the impact of these global tensions on the people of India,” Modi said.

He stressed that the situation demanded responsible conduct from all political parties but alleged that the Congress had chosen instead to spread fear and instability.

“At such a critical juncture, it was expected that the Congress would behave as a responsible political entity. However, the party has once again failed in this vital duty towards the national interest. Congress is attempting to create panic within the country, hoping the nation gets entangled in difficulties so that they can later direct endless abuse at Modi,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi further alleged that certain international forces uncomfortable with India’s rapid economic and strategic rise were influencing the opposition.

“The forces across the globe that cannot digest India’s rapid progress are increasingly finding Congress becoming a mere puppet in their hands,” he said, intensifying his political offensive against the party.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after performing the Bhoomi Poojan for the Shillong–Silchar Corridor, the first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane high-speed corridor in Northeast India. The 166-km project, with an estimated investment of ₹22,860 crore, is expected to significantly strengthen connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam.

According to officials, the corridor will reduce travel time between Guwahati and Silchar from approximately 8.5 hours to nearly five hours, boosting trade, tourism, and regional mobility across the Northeast.

During the visit, Modi also performed Bhoomi Poojan for an elevated corridor on National Highway 306 in Silchar and laid the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district. The institute is expected to strengthen agricultural education, research, and innovation in the region.

The projects, officials said, form part of the Centre’s broader push to accelerate infrastructure development and improve connectivity across the Northeast, which the government describes as a key driver for economic growth and integration with the rest of the country.