Congress alleges ‘planned attack’ on leaders’ convoy in Assam, demands EC probe

The Congress has alleged that a planned attack was carried out on the convoy of Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Assam in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and other party leaders during campaigning for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, and has demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the stone-pelting incident in Nagaon was part of an attempt to intimidate opposition leaders, workers and voters. He also questioned the Election Commission’s response to the incident and alleged that the poll body had failed to act adequately.

The incident took place on September 21 in the Samaguri Assembly segment, when a Congress convoy travelling to a public meeting was reportedly confronted by a crowd at Barma Bazar. According to police, black flags were displayed and slogans including “Gaurav Gogoi Go Back”, “Congress Go Back” and “Rakibul Go Back” were raised, leading to tension. When the convoy returned after the meeting, stones were allegedly thrown at Congress vehicles. Police said Congress workers subsequently returned to the spot and both sides engaged in stone-pelting.

Congress leader Naseer Hussain described the incident as a “murderous attack” and alleged that masked individuals used stones and other objects during the confrontation. He also claimed that AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan was seriously injured and that journalists were among those attacked. These claims were made by the Congress and have not all been independently verified.

The Congress has demanded that reports be sought from the Nagaon Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, along with an independent investigation into the incident and previous alleged attacks. The party has also sought publication of FIRs and investigation reports and security for opposition leaders, candidates, workers and journalists until the election process is completed.

The party has further alleged that the violence was intended to create fear among voters and reduce participation. These are Congress’s allegations, and the BJP’s response to the latest claims was not included in the material available.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. The Election Commission’s response to the Congress allegations is awaited.