Congress alleges ‘widespread corruption’ in Mizoram rice supply, targets ZPM govt

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on March 20 launched a sharp attack on the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), alleging corruption and administrative failure in the state’s rice supply system.

MPCC president Lal Thanzara claimed that public expectations from the ZPM government have turned into “widespread disappointment” within two years of its rule. Speaking at a party gathering in Aizawl, he said the government has failed to live up to its promises of transparency and clean governance.

The Congress leader alleged irregularities in the rice supply chain, accusing the government of increasing rice prices while awarding supply contracts to a private firm he described as lacking credibility. He claimed that internal monitoring by the party had revealed discrepancies in transportation, stating that while trucks are capable of carrying around 700 rice bags per trip, records showed significantly lower loads being transported.

“These are clear indicators of potential corruption,” Thanzara said, adding that the findings would be formally communicated to the state’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Congress also questioned the government’s procurement and distribution processes, alleging lack of transparency and accountability in handling essential commodities.

Officials from the ZPM government were not immediately available for comment on the allegations.

The accusations come at a politically sensitive time, as Mizoram gears up for the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, intensifying the political contest between the ruling party and the opposition.