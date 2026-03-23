Congress, allies file nominations across Assam; Gaurav Gogoi to lead Jorhat rally

Congress leaders and their alliance partners will file nomination papers across Assam on March 23, the final day of the process, stepping up preparations for the Assembly elections.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi will lead a rally in Jorhat before submitting his nomination from the constituency. The rally will start from Jorhat Stadium and move towards the District Commissioner’s office.

In Guwahati, Dispur candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami began her day from her residence and offered prayers at Ganesh Mandir before heading to file her nomination. New Guwahati candidate Shantanu Bora will gather with party workers at Rajiv Bhawan and then proceed to the DC office.

Jalukbari candidate Bidisha Neog will also take out a procession from her residence in Garchuk before filing her papers.

In Sonitpur district, candidates Kartik Kurmi (Rangapara), Batas Orang (Dhekiajuli), and Sunil Chettri (Naduar) will file their nominations at 11 AM.

Party sources said all candidates have completed preparations and will submit their papers on time, marking a key step ahead of the elections.