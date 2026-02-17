Congress an exhausted party in Assam, has no support at grassroots level: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 17, ruled out any possibility of the Congress returning to power in Assam, terming it an “exhausted party” with no support at the grassroots level.



The former Assam chief minister said the state and the entire Northeast are currently among the most peaceful regions in the country and have witnessed rapid development over the past decade.



“Under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the past 11 years have brought peace and progress to the Northeast and Assam,” he asserted.



Responding to a question on the potential challenge the Congress might pose in the upcoming Assam elections, particularly after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed in-charge, Sonowal said the party lacks ground-level presence.



“The Congress is now exhausted. It does not have any support at the grassroots level. It is merely making statements with the help of the media. The party is not committed to society or the country. It has no real dedication or commitment,” he said.



Sonowal also described illegal immigration as a major issue and said the government has consistently taken steps to address it. He claimed that people from various communities, including STs, SCs and OBCs, feel secure under the BJP-led government in Assam.



“Through the NDA government in Assam, the party has ensured protection of land, property, dignity and heritage,” he asserted.

He added that people, particularly the youth and students in the Northeast, have faith that more opportunities for growth will be created under BJP rule. “People have great trust and confidence in Prime Minister Modi. They believe that whatever he promises, he delivers,” Sonowal said.



On the recent Union Budget, the union minister said its key focus areas are youth, farmers, the poor and women, calling them the pillars of society.



“If we empower all sections, strengthen them and improve their economic condition, it will help advance the country’s development journey,” he said.



He further claimed that during Congress rule, India did not receive due respect on global platforms. Referring to trade deals and economic progress, Sonowal alleged that the Congress is “frustrated” as it could not achieve similar outcomes during its tenure.