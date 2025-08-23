Congress and Jamiat in clear alliance to destabilize Assam: Ashok Singhal

Assam BJP minister Ashok Singhal has accused the Congress party of forging a “clear alliance” with the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to destabilize the state government. Addressing a public event, Singhal claimed that recent political developments suggest a deliberate plan to undermine Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.



Citing a timeline of events, Singhal said, “On July 27, Congress leaders met with the Jamiat in Delhi. By August 22, the same organization demanded the removal of our Chief Minister. This is no coincidence. These actions reveal a coordinated strategy against Assam’s government.”



He alleged that the Congress’s playbook involved discrediting institutions and creating unrest. “The script is simple: malign the Election Commission, spread distrust among the public, incite street anarchy, and use Jamiat’s supporters as ground muscle. The final aim is to capture power through chaos, directed by foreign masters. Rahul Gandhi and his deputy Gaurav Gogoi are the architects of this dirty design,” Singhal charged.



The minister warned that any attempt to destabilize the elected government with external interference would not be tolerated. He urged the people of Assam to remain vigilant and reject what he described as “malicious conspiracies” against the state’s stability.