Congress announces candidates for seven Assam Assembly seats ahead of 2026 polls

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Indian National Congress has announced a fresh set of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections 2026.

In a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), General Secretary K. C. Venugopal stated that the party has finalised nominees for seven constituencies in the state.

According to the release, Joseph Hasda has been selected as the party’s candidate from Gossaigaon, Birkhang Boro from Dotma (ST), Rajat Kanti Saha from Bijni, Anchula Gwara Daimary from Bhergaon, Narayan Adhikari from Mazbat, Nandita Gorlosa from Haflong (ST), and Amar Chand Jain from Katigorah.

The announcement comes as political parties step up preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam.