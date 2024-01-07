In preparation for the upcoming 2024 General Elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Parliament Constituency Wise Coordinators from Northeastern states. The move, approved by the Congress President is part of the party's strategic plan for effective campaigning and coordination in key constituencies. The list includes 14 coordinators from Assam and 13 from other Northeastern states.



A total of 27 Coordinators have been carefully selected, with a focus on strategic constituencies across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. The appointed Coordinators will play a pivotal role in ensuring effective coordination and communication during the election campaign.



Here is the list of appointed Parliament Constituency Wise Coordinators:



Assam:

1. Kokrajhar - ST: Shri Bhaba Nath

2. Dhubri: Shri Zakir Hussain Sikdar

3. Barpeta: Shri Pradyut Bhuiyan

4. Darrang-Udalguri: Shri Anwar Ahmed

5. Guwahati: Shri Ramana Baruah

6. Diphu - ST: Shri Nirmal Langthasa

7. Karimganj: Shri Sapan Mandal

8. Silchar - SC: Shri Anwar Hussain

9. Nagaon: Shri JP Das

10. Kaziranga: Prof Ajay Gogoi

11. Sonitpur: Shri Sanju Barua

12. Lakhimpur: Shri Jayant Kalita

13. Dibrugarh: Shri Utpal Gogoi

14. Jorhat: Shri Rana Goswami



Arunachal Pradesh:



1. Arunachal-West: Shri Padi Richo

2. Arunachal-East: Shri Daniel Gao



Manipur:



1. Inner Manipur: Shri Moirangthem Okendro

2. Outer Manipur - ST: Shri Md. Fajur Rahim



Meghalaya:

1. Shillong - ST: Shri Sanjay Das

2. Tura - ST: Shri Brigady Sangma



Mizoram:

1. Mizoram - ST: Shri Laldinmawia Ralte



Nagaland:



1. Central Zone: Shri Lovito Zhimomi

2. East Zone: Shri Denngan Avenno

3. South Zone: Shri Khriedi Theunuo



Sikkim:



1. Sikkim: Shri Gopal Chettri



Tripura:



1. Tripura West: Shri Sabda Kumar Jamatia

2. Tripura East: Adv. Prasanta Sen Chowdhur