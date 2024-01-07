Congress announces coordinators for Northeast states ahead of 2024 elections
In a strategic move for the upcoming 2024 elections, the Indian National Congress has appointed new coordinators for the Northeast states.
In preparation for the upcoming 2024 General Elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Parliament Constituency Wise Coordinators from Northeastern states. The move, approved by the Congress President is part of the party's strategic plan for effective campaigning and coordination in key constituencies. The list includes 14 coordinators from Assam and 13 from other Northeastern states.
A total of 27 Coordinators have been carefully selected, with a focus on strategic constituencies across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. The appointed Coordinators will play a pivotal role in ensuring effective coordination and communication during the election campaign.
Here is the list of appointed Parliament Constituency Wise Coordinators:
Assam:
1. Kokrajhar - ST: Shri Bhaba Nath
2. Dhubri: Shri Zakir Hussain Sikdar
3. Barpeta: Shri Pradyut Bhuiyan
4. Darrang-Udalguri: Shri Anwar Ahmed
5. Guwahati: Shri Ramana Baruah
6. Diphu - ST: Shri Nirmal Langthasa
7. Karimganj: Shri Sapan Mandal
8. Silchar - SC: Shri Anwar Hussain
9. Nagaon: Shri JP Das
10. Kaziranga: Prof Ajay Gogoi
11. Sonitpur: Shri Sanju Barua
12. Lakhimpur: Shri Jayant Kalita
13. Dibrugarh: Shri Utpal Gogoi
14. Jorhat: Shri Rana Goswami
Arunachal Pradesh:
1. Arunachal-West: Shri Padi Richo
2. Arunachal-East: Shri Daniel Gao
Manipur:
1. Inner Manipur: Shri Moirangthem Okendro
2. Outer Manipur - ST: Shri Md. Fajur Rahim
Meghalaya:
1. Shillong - ST: Shri Sanjay Das
2. Tura - ST: Shri Brigady Sangma
Mizoram:
1. Mizoram - ST: Shri Laldinmawia Ralte
Nagaland:
1. Central Zone: Shri Lovito Zhimomi
2. East Zone: Shri Denngan Avenno
3. South Zone: Shri Khriedi Theunuo
Sikkim:
1. Sikkim: Shri Gopal Chettri
Tripura:
1. Tripura West: Shri Sabda Kumar Jamatia
2. Tripura East: Adv. Prasanta Sen Chowdhur
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