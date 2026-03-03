Congress announces first list of 42 candidates for Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday, March 3, released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, setting the stage for an intense political contest in the state.

The announcement was made through an official press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on March 3. The release was signed by AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal.

Among the prominent names in the list is Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, who has been fielded from the Jorhat constituency. Former state party chief Ripun Bora has been nominated from Barchalla, while Debabrata Saikia will contest from Nazira.

The party has also nominated candidates across reserved constituencies, including Majuli (ST), Bokajan (ST), Rongkhang (ST), Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Jonai (ST), and multiple Scheduled Caste segments such as Barpeta (SC), Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC), Jagiroad (SC), Raha (SC), and Ramkrishna Nagar (SC), signalling its outreach to diverse social groups.

Key constituencies and candidates include Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar (Gauripur), Markline Marak (Goalpara West-ST), Girish Baruah (Bongaigaon), Mahananda Sarkar (Barpeta-SC), Ramen Singh Rabha (Boko-Chaygaon-ST), Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi-SC), Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari), Ratul Patuwary (Tihu), Binanda Kumar Saikia (Sipajhar), Nurul Huda (Rupahihat), Tanzil Hussain (Samaguri), Utpal Bania (Raha-SC), Swapn Kar (Lumding), Narayan Bhuyan (Bihpuria), Raj Kumar Medak (Jonai-ST), Durga Bhumij (Doomdooma), Prateek Bordoloi (Margherita), Pranjal Ghatowar (Chabua-Lahowal), Dhruba Gogoi (Duliajan), Pranati Phukan (Naharkatia), Utpal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Indraneel Pegu (Majuli-ST), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Raton Engti (Bokajan-ST), Augustine Enghee (Rongkhang-ST), M. Santi Kumar Singha (Lakhipur), Ajit Singh (Udharbond), Dr. Amit Kumar Kalwar (Barkhola), Abhijit Paul (Silchar), Aminul Haque Lasker (Sonai), Jakaria Ahmed (Karimganj North), Kartik Sena Sinha (Patharkandi), and Suruchi Roy (Ramkrishna Nagar-SC).

With this announcement, the Congress has formally kicked off its campaign preparations, as Assam braces for what is expected to be a high-stakes electoral battle in 2026.