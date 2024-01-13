The Assam Congress has released the route of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for its Assam leg. The yatra, to be helmed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will be in the state of Assam from January 18 to January 25.

Here is the route scheduled that has been released by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today:

18th January 2024 - From 09:00 AM -

1) Yatra starting point Interstate border Haluating, Assam

2) Roadshow /Public meeting at Amguri Town

3) 12 Noon - Lunch at Puthinadi under Mariani LAC Post lunch starting point from Nakachari

4) Public meeting at Gibon Forest area

5) Roadshow at Mariani Town & Jorhat Town Night stay at Jorhat

19th January 2024 - From 08:00 AM

1. Nimatighat to Afalaghat overriver Brahmaputra.

2. Afalaghat to Kamalabari Chariali Roadshow

3. Kamalabari to Aunati Satra

4. Lunch at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex Jengraimukh Majuli

5. 02:00 PM Roadshow Jengraimukh

6. 03:00 PM Roadshow at Dhakuakhana Night stay at Gogamukh

20th January 2024



1. Starting point from Boginadi

2. Roadshow at Lakhimpur Town

3. Lunch at Gobindapur

4. Roadshow at Laluk, Harmati and Nawboisa

5. Entry at Arunachal Pradesh Nighthold at Itanagar

21st January 2024 – 1. Entry Assam Rajgarh under Gohpur LAC

2. Starting point - Tribute to Kanaklata at Gohpur .

3. Roadshow at Biswanath Chariali

4. Lunch Break – Biswanath

5. Roadshow from Jamugurihat to Kaliabhomora.

6. Public meeting at Kaliabor

7. Night stay at Rupohi.



22nd January 2024



Rupohi to Nagaon town

• From nagaon town ( Hoiborgaon chariali thana) to Botodroba by car ( tentative)

• Back to Hoiborgaon chariali

• From Hoiborgaon chariali to Morigaon through Nagaon Morigaon state highway.

• Roadshow from Barapugia to Morigaon town

• Street corner meeting at Morigaon police point chariali

• Lunch at Golsepa playground

• Roadshow from Golsepa towards sonapur via Jagiroad.

• Meeting at Nongpu (Meghalaya)

Night staty at Nongpu (Meghalaya)

23rd January 2024

Starting from Kamrup Metro Guwahati

• Starting point- Jayanagar Chariali

• Beltola

• Last gate

• Ganeshguri

• Christianbasti

• Bora Service

• Infront of B Baruah College

• Infront of Handique College

• Machkhowa

• Adabari

• Amingaon

• Dodora

• Sesamukh.(Lunch Break)(Near Malakar Hotel)

• Singhimari(End Kamrup City)

Kamrup Dist (Rural)

• Sesa Bridge

• Powa Makka

• Hayagrib Madhab Temple

• Pakhamela (Hajo )

• Barni

• Kalitakuchi

• Saniadi End Kamrup Rural)

Starting from Nalbari Dist

• Kuriha

• Adabari

• Laharkatha

• Sani Road ( Street corner Meeting)

• Mukalmowa

• Kaplabari

• Rampur

• Doulashal( End Nalbari)

• Starting Barpeta District

• Goraimari

• Kukarpar (Last Point )



Bishnupur (Night Hold)

24th January 2024 - (Start Point)

• Bhella

• Barpeta Town(Near Tarunram Fukan Hall) Street corner Meeting

• Jyotigaon (Near Fakar Uddin Ali Ahmed Medical College)

• Jania Bazar (Jania)

• Bamuntari(Udmari)

• TND

• Balagaon

• Chenimary

• Langla College point

• Kandulia

• Bottari(Barpeta District End)

• Bongaigaon Start

• Rangapani ( Street corner Meeting)

• Lengtishinga

• Abhayapuri

• North Salmara 31 No Highway (Lunch Break)

• Khargpur

Dhuburi District Start

• Chapar

• Dhirghat

• Hatipota

• Tilapara

• Salchocha

• Brltoli

• Bangalipara

• Tilapara or Nayahat ( Public Meeting)

Gouripur (Night stay)

25th January 2024 - (Start )

• Gauripur (Proposed Public Meeting )

• Baladmari

• Makrighar

• From Gouripur

• Balajan Bazar

• Biratnagar Chariali Bazar

• Belguri Bazar

• Agomani Bazar

• Garerhat Bazar

• Halakura Bazar

• Bhaibazar

• Sagolia,Assam (Boxirhat Border) (End)

The much talked about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, to be helmed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is set to kick off tomorrow from Manipur's Thoubal district.

In a press meet today in Imphal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that the Yatra would kick off from Thoubal town tomorrow. He informed that Rahul Gandhi would be reaching Imphal tomorrow at 11 am.