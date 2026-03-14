Congress announces second list of candidates for Assam Assembly elections, leaves 15 seats for alliance partners

The Indian National Congress has released its second list of candidates for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, with the party’s Central Election Committee of the Congress approving nominees for several constituencies across the state.

According to the list issued by the party leadership, candidates have been finalised for more than twenty constituencies spanning multiple regions of the state.





Congress releases second candidate list ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Among the prominent nominees, Kartik Chandra Ray has been fielded from Golokganj, while Wazed Ali Choudhury will contest from Birsing Jarua. Amrit Badsha has been nominated from Bilasipara, and Mohibur Rohman from Mankachar.

The party has also named Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam from Goalpara East, Kishor Kumar Brahma from Dudhnai, Nurul Islam from Srijangram, and Abdul Khaleque from Mandia.

In key constituencies, Pranjit Choudhury will contest from Rangia, Santanu Borah from New Guwahati, and Rijumoni Talukdar from Mangaldai. Other nominees include Jhilli Choudhury from Hojai, Batash Urang from Dhekiajuli, and Dr Sankar Jyoti Kutum from Gohpur.

The list further includes Sailen Sonowal from Dhemaji, Devid Phukan from Tinsukia, Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong, and Sagorika Bora from Dergaon.

Additionally, Dhrubjyoti Purkayastha has been nominated from Dholai, while Aminur Rashid Choudhury will contest from Karimganj South.

The Congress has also indicated that several constituencies will be left for alliance partners as part of its broader electoral strategy. These include seats such as Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon, and Barhampur, among others.