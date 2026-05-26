Congress appoints Wazed Ali Choudhury as CLP leader in Assam Assembly

The Indian National Congress has officially appointed Wazed Ali Choudhury as the Leader and Dr Joy Prakash Das as the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The appointments were approved by the party high command and formally announced by K C Venugopal through a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee on May 26.

The announcement comes days after intense discussions within the party regarding the leadership structure of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam amid the ongoing session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi had stated that the decision on the CLP leadership would be taken by the AICC after consultations with party MLAs and observers from the central leadership.

Speaking to reporters after returning from Delhi, Gogoi had said the party leadership would take the final call after discussions with legislators, and that the state unit would abide by the decision.

Congress legislators had also held internal meetings in Guwahati amid growing political interest over the selection of the CLP leader, which is expected to play a key role in shaping the party’s coordination and strategy inside the Assembly, including the formal selection of the Leader of the Opposition.