Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the nomination of six candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Of the six, four candidates have been nominated from Assam and two from Madhya Pradesh.

The nomination of Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha was approved for Assam's Dholai constituency.

Sanjib Warle has been nominated for the Sidli constituency, Brajenjit Sinha for the Bongaigaon constituency and the candidature of Tanzil Hussain has been approved for the Samaguri constituency - all in Assam.

For Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur and Budhni constituencies, the nominations of Mukesh Malhotra and Rajkumar Patel were approved respectively.

The Election Commission of India, on October 15 announced the schedule for by-polls in five assembly constituencies in Assam.

The by-polls will be conducted in Bongaigaon, Sidli, Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai on November 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

The Gazette Notification will be issued on October 18, and the last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. The scrutiny of nomination papers is set for October 28, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 30.