The Congress party's Assam incharge Jitendra Singh today targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that the BJP is trying to poach Leader of Opposition and CLP leader Debabrata Saikia.

In a statement released by the party today, Singh said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is desperate to poach Saikia into the BJP and is hence wanting to meet the latter's mother.

"CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s desperation to poach Congress leaders to the extent that he urges to meet our CLP leader Sh. Debabrata Saikia’s mother to get him to join the BJP is most intriguing. It is in these statements that the true character of the BJP reflects that breeds tyranny that only thrives on injustice," said Singh.

Jitendra Singh further targeted the Assam CM for securing votes for the BJP by creating beneficiaries among voters.

"In a desperate attempt to sabotage the historical Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the CM true to BJP’s form, hastily summoned the mothers and sisters of Assam to fill their forms for the Lakhpati Baideo scheme with the dates coinciding with that of the yatra however, obviously there is no intent to extend those benefits as promised. The propaganda was busted by the women themselves as they warmly approached Rahul Gandhi ji to extend their blessings to the yatra," said Singh in the statement.

The Congress party's Assam incharge further said that state finance minister Ajanta Neog has already admitted in the assembly that these beneficairy schemes have been failures.

"It is a mockery of people’s faith when the finance minister of Assam Smt. Ajanta Neog admittedly states on the floor of legislative assembly that a large number of projected beneficiaries under Assam Govt’s flagship scheme Oronodai are fake. The truth has been bared for all to see," said Singh.

Jitendra Singh also targeted Assam's media by stating that the fourth pillar of democracy has been misappropriated by the BJP.

"It is most fortunate that the fourth pillar of the Democracy is being captured and misappropriated by a desperate, insecure BJP to further their vendetta-ridden propaganda to mislead the innocent public. Hence, It is no wonder that the Assamese media is also falling trap to it at behest of the BJP’s stooge Assamese CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," said Singh.