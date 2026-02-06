Congress–BJP face-off in Assam’s Nagaon as ‘Samay Paribortonor’ Yatra halted near Batadrava Than

Tension flared in Assam’s Nagaon district on February 6, after Congress and BJP supporters were involved in a confrontation when leaders of the opposition party were allegedly stopped from proceeding towards Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

The incident occurred during the second day of the Assam Congress’s statewide rally, ‘Samay Paribortonor’ (Time for Change) Yatra. Senior Congress leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, national general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, and other party leaders, had reached Batadrava as part of the programme.

According to sources, BJP supporters blocked the road leading to Batadrava Than and attempted to prevent the Congress leaders from moving ahead. This led to heated arguments between supporters of both parties at the spot. However, no physical violence was reported during the confrontation.

Police and local administration later intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further. The incident added to the charged political atmosphere in the district amid ongoing political campaigns in the state.