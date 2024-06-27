Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) on June 27 to criticize the Congress party for reinstating Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. Sarma's statement came shortly after Pitroda was reappointed to his previous role on Wednesday.

In his post, Chief Minister Sarma stated, "Congress can never improve. The honorable Prime Minister had already made the country aware of the deceptive policies and intentions of the Congress. As soon as the elections were over, the chief advisor of the family (Congress) who spoke ill of North-East India returned home."

The BJP in Assam condemned the Congress party's decision and accused it of lacking integrity. "Congress has shown a lack of integrity by creating a spectacle when Sam Pitroda made controversial statements against the sentiments of the nation," the BJP stated in a social media post.

"The man who called North-East people Chinese has been quietly reinstated to his previous position once the elections concluded," the BJP's statement continued.

Sam Pitroda resigned from his position as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on May 8 amidst controversy sparked by his remarks comparing Indians from different regions to other ethnic groups. His comments, particularly those likening people from the East to Chinese and those from the South to Africans drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which labeled them as "racist and divisive".

Following the widespread backlash, the Congress party had distanced itself from Pitroda's statements, describing them as 'unacceptable'.