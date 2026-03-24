Congress candidate from Barpeta faces possible disqualification over nomination irregularities

The nomination of Congress candidate Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta has come under serious scrutiny, with the possibility of cancellation looming amid allegations of procedural lapses during the filing process.



According to sources, Sarkar, contesting on behalf of the Indian National Congress, is accused of failing to submit the original copy of the party’s official ticket at the time of filing his nomination papers. Instead, it is alleged that only a copy of the document was submitted, one that reportedly did not bear the signature of Jitendra Singh, raising questions over its authenticity and compliance with election norms.



The issue has escalated after the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) lodged a formal written complaint with the Election Commission of India, seeking immediate cancellation of Sarkar’s candidature.



The complaint alleges that the discrepancies in documentation constitute a violation of the prescribed nomination procedures and undermine the integrity of the electoral process.



Election officials are now expected to examine the allegations in detail and verify the validity of the submitted documents before taking a final call. If the allegations are found to be substantiated, it could result in Sarkar’s nomination being rejected.