Uday Shankar Hazarika representing the Congress party has officially filed his nomination for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, accompanied by APCC president Bhupen Bora marking a significant development in Assam's political arena.

Hazarika's nomination comes in the wake of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls in Jorhat, Assam, indicating the party's concerted efforts to field strong candidates across various constituencies in the state.

Meanwhile, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, a prominent leader of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has also submitted his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, further intensifying the electoral competition.

In a strategic move, the Congress is extending support to the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in Dibrugarh highlighting the collaborative approach adopted by opposition parties to challenge the ruling dispensation.

However, amidst the electoral fervor internal party dynamics have also come to the fore. Bharat Chandra Narah's resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party underscores the dissatisfaction among certain factions within the party ranks particularly concerning ticket distribution.