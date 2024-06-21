Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP government, both at the Centra and in Assam of betraying people by failing to fulfill their promise of making the state flood-free.

“The flood situation in Assam is grim. Lakhs of people are affected in 15 districts and 36 people have lost their lives, till now. Congress party stands in solidarity with the people of Assam. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We expect the Modi Govt and Assam Govt to provide prompt assistance, relief and compensation to the affected people,” Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking a dig at the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Kharge stated, “The people of the state have been squarely betrayed by the ‘double engine’ promise of Modi and Shah to make Assam a ‘flood-free state’.”

“In the past 10 years, on every issue, Modi Govt has only indulged in the politics of lies, deceit and treachery! India suffers due to the BJP,” the Congress chief added in his post.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought a five-year period to completely resolve the flood issue in the state while addressing a gathering in Assam on October 8, 2022.

“BJP promised an Assam free from terrorism, corruption, and floods. The first two have already been achieved, and give us five more years; we will make Assam free from floods,” Shah said.