The Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has hit a roadblock with its scheduled in Guwahati as the Congress party claimed that the Yatra has been denied permission to pass through the city.

This was informed to the media by Congress leader and leader of opposition, Debabrata Saikia, who had earlier written a letter to the Guwahati Commissionerate seeking permission for the same. Saikia said that he had called up DCP Intelligence and was told that permission has been denied and that the Yatra would have to take a route through the National Highway instead.

"Called up DCP intelligence of Guwahati Commissionerate to follow up my letter regarding Bharat Jodo Nyay Jatra with Rahul ji. The DCP informed me that Yatra will not be allowed in the city and it must go through NH Khanapara, Basistha, Lokhra, Garchuk etc. Even press club invitation will not be allowed," said Saikia.

Noteworthy is that Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Guwahati was supposed to meet the media during an event at the Guwahati Press Club at an invitation from the press club fraternity. However, now the permission for that has also been denied.

Reacting on this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X, and stated that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been shaken by the response to the Yatra in Assam.

"The Assam CM continues to deny permission to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Guwahati on January 23rd. He is also refusing permission to @RahulGandhi to interact with the media at the Guwahati Press Club at the Club's invitation. Clearly the Assam CM is very nervous and shaken by the tremendous response to the Yatra in Assam so far," said Ramesh.

Talking about the Press Club event, the president of the Guwahati Press Club, Sushmita Goswami told India Today NE that an invitation was extended to Rahul Gandhi to be a part of an event titled 'Guest of Press Club' since he was initially scheduled to pass through Guwahati along his Yatra.

"Our invitation was not part of the Nyay Yatra. It would not have been a part of his official itinerary. It was an invitation because he would be in the city and it would be convenient. However, it was informed to us from the Congress party that they have not recieved permission for the same. The Congress party authorities told us that police has denied the permission, but we do not have any direct contact with the police authorities in this regard," Goswami told India Today NE.

Meanwhile, reacting to Jairam Ramesh's allegation that government has blocked the event at the Guwahati Press Club, Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said that the government has nothing to do with the activities of the Press Club that the Congress leader has been spreading lies.

"Dear Jairam Ramesh Dangoriya- the Government of Assam has nothing to do with the activities of the Guwahati Press Club. Who is invited and disinvited is the prerogative of club members . There are numerous instances of non BJP leaders attending their programs. HCM Dr @himantabiswa cancelled his own programs to ensure your Yatra can proceed peacefully, such courtesies are unprecedented when Cong is in power. My request is one should refrain from spreading lies just to conceal the lack of popular support for BJ Yatra," said Hazarika, while taking to social media platform X.

Earlier today, during a press conference, Jairam Ramesh had stated that Rahul Gandhi would be talking to the media at the Guwahati Press Club and that the Congress MP would also be holding an interaction with the youths during the Guwahati leg of the Yatra.

The Guwahati leg of the Yatra was touted to be an important part of Rahul Gandhu's tenure in the Northeast as he was to hold interactions with the media and the youths. The Yatra was scheduled to reach Guwahati on January 23 as per the official schedule.

However, now that permission has been denied, it is unclear whether the Yatra would pass through Guwahati as was originally intended to.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also stated that legal action would followed up if the restrictions are violated and the Yatra is taken through Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, concluded its third day's journey today in the state. It passed through several parts of Lakhimpur district, including the headquarters town North Lakhimpur, before entering Arunachal Pradesh later in the day.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is a 66-day journey that will cover 110 districts across 15 states, including the tribal-dominated regions of Jharkhand, South Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in the itinerary underscores the Congress's commitment to engaging with diverse communities and addressing the concerns of tribal areas, which have traditionally been a support base for the party but have seen a shift towards the BJP in recent elections.