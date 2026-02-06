Congress claims return to power in Assam in 2026, targets BJP over 6th schedule and hill district issues

The Congress on February 6 asserted that it will return to power in Assam in the 2026 Assembly elections, claiming that the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be voted out.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan in Haflong, AICC Media Department editor Happy Gogoi said public sentiment across the state clearly favours a Congress government this time.

Speaking at the press interaction, AICC media in-charge Dr Anika Mehrotra said the Assembly elections are approaching and the All India Congress Committee has already constituted various committees to prepare for the polls. She said these committees have begun groundwork across Assam, while sharply criticising the ruling BJP for what she described as its failure to address long-standing issues, particularly in Dima Hasao district, even after a decade in power.

Dr Mehrotra alleged that after the BJP came to power in Assam, the rights of tribal communities were systematically curtailed. She claimed that land belonging to indigenous tribal people in the hill districts had been handed over to corporate houses like Adani and Ambani. She said if Congress comes to power in Assam, the provisions of Article 244(A) under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution would be implemented in letter and spirit. She added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already made it clear that effective implementation of Article 244(A) would be ensured once the party forms the government.

During the interaction, Dr Mehrotra said the Congress has consistently worked for the protection and proper implementation of Sixth Schedule provisions. She alleged that under the BJP government, people in Assam are being silenced and are afraid to speak out, whereas during the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, the state witnessed peace and development. She said peace was restored during the Congress regime through agreements with militant groups, including MoUs, while accusing the BJP of creating divisions among people and pushing the state towards unrest through what she termed a “divide and rule” policy.

She further alleged that the BJP is attempting to manipulate voters’ lists in the name of SIR, but warned that people will not remain silent this time. She claimed that BJP candidates would not even be able to freely move in their own constituencies during the elections, adding that Congress will continue to stand with the people in this political battle.

Meanwhile, AICC media department editor Hepi Gogoi recalled that in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Assam and promised to grant Scheduled Tribe status to six communities and permanently solve the flood problem. She alleged that none of these promises were fulfilled. Gogoi said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself knows that granting ST status to the six communities would threaten his political position. Asserting confidence in the party’s prospects, she claimed that the formation of a Congress government in Assam in 2026 is almost certain.