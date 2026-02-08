Congress condemns Assam BJP’s deleted ‘point-blank shot’ video, urges judiciary to act

The Congress on February 8, strongly criticised the Assam BJP over a controversial video posted on the party’s official X handle, alleging it depicted the “targeted point-blank killing of minorities” and called for immediate judicial action.

The video, which has since been deleted, reportedly showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aiming a rifle at two men, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with the caption “point-blank shot.”

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal described the video as a “call to genocide” and said it cannot be dismissed as mere trolling. “There is no hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will condemn or act against this, but the judiciary must intervene, and there should be no leniency,” he said.

Congress spokespersons Supriya Shrinate and Shama Mohammed said deleting the video was not enough. Shrinate added, “This is who the BJP really is: mass murderers. This venom, hatred and violence is on you, Mr Modi. Are the courts and other institutions sleeping?”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the post, noting that the video had been downloaded and circulated before its removal. “Shamelessly, the Election Commission will ignore this vilest form of hate and political targeting. Toothless and useless, literally, in front of BJP,” she said.

The incident has heightened political tensions in Assam, with opposition parties demanding urgent measures to prevent the spread of communal hatred.