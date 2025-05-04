MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed with AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan participated in the poll campaigning for the second phase of Panchayat elections slated to be held on May 7.

Speaking to the reporters here in Goroimari today, MLA Ahmed said, "The final leg of our election campaign will end tomorrow, May 5 at 5 pm and the second phase panchayat elections will take place on May 7. The first phase elections took place on May 2. We are confident over winning over 70 per seats in the Anchalik Panchayat. If you see here today, a total of 11 councillor candidates and one uncontested from Hatipara and two Zila Parishad candidates are sitting right here. Of the 11 councillors, one has won uncontested while the remaining 10 will also win, we are very confident about it. And the two Zila Parishad, we are confident that we will win with over 90-95 per cent vote share. People are with us".



As the second phase of the Panchayat elections draws near, Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Manoj Chauhan, intensified the party’s poll campaigning efforts in Goroimari on Saturday.

Addressing the media during the campaign trail, Ahmed expressed strong optimism about the party’s prospects in the upcoming polls scheduled for May 7. “Our final round of campaigning will conclude tomorrow, May 5, at 5 pm. We are confident about securing over 70 percent of the seats in the Anchalik Panchayat,” he stated.

Ahmed highlighted the strength of the party's candidates in the fray, noting that among the 11 councillor candidates from the area, one has already been elected uncontested from Hatipara. “We are certain that the remaining 10 councillor candidates will also emerge victorious,” he added.

Speaking about the Zila Parishad race, Ahmed projected an even stronger outcome, claiming that the Congress is poised to win both seats with a commanding 90 to 95 percent vote share. “The people are with us,” he asserted, reflecting the party's confidence heading into the second phase of polling.