Congress President Sonia Gandhi has affirmed the candidature of Ripun Bora as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam.

He is right now serving as MP Rajya Sabha.

He was chosen to the Upper House of Parliament in March, 2016 and his tenure is set to end on April 2.

Bora was moreover once suspended from Parliament with 7 other MPs for their “unruly behaviour” amid the farm laws ruckus within the house.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 7 declared that the polls to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats over six states will be held on March 31.

Out of the 13 seats five are in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland.

Ripun Bora , has been again announced as a Congress candidate is set to resign on April 2 along with Ranee Narah of the same party.

The remaining retirees are — Anand Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, Jharna Das from Tripura and K.G. Kenye from Nagaland.