Congress ‘defamed country’ with shirtless AI summit protest: Amit Shah in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, March 15, accused the Congress of “defaming” the country after members of the party’s youth wing staged a shirtless protest during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, Shah said the opposition has every right to protest but criticised the choice of venue, describing the summit as a global platform meant to strengthen India rather than a stage for “personal politics”.

“Congress has tried to defame the country by removing clothes at the AI Summit. We are all in politics, and we were also in opposition, but there is a place for it,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his opposition to the BJP had turned into opposition to the country itself.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that in your opposition to Narendra Modi and the BJP, you have started to oppose India,” Shah said.

He further criticised Gandhi for defending the protesters, referring to remarks in which the Congress leader described the workers who protested half-naked as “lion-hearted”.

“Instead of apologising, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress workers who protested half-nakedly are lion-hearted. I don’t think any responsible political party will do that,” Shah said.

Shah challenged the Congress to oppose the BJP politically but said protests of this nature on an international platform harm India’s image.

“You can oppose us with all your might, but where the whole world comes to see India’s youth strength, there you are narrowing their possibilities. India’s public will not forgive you,” he said.

During the rally, Shah also praised Himanta Biswa Sarma for efforts to strengthen Assam’s healthcare system, saying the state was moving towards becoming self-sufficient in the sector.

“He wants to make Assam such that not a single patient has to go outside Assam to seek treatment,” Shah said, adding that patients who earlier travelled to cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka and Delhi for cancer treatment would increasingly receive care within the state.

As part of his visit, Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital. He also inaugurated cancer care centres in Golaghat and Tinsukia.

The Union Home Minister additionally laid the foundation stones for super-speciality hospitals at the medical colleges in Diphu, Jorhat and Barpeta. Foundations were also laid for the Swasthya Bhawan at Sixmile in Guwahati and for the district hospital in Abhayapuri.