Congress delegation meets activist Aditya Rabha in Guwahati Central Jail, alleges suppression of land rights voices

A Congress delegation on Monday, July 13, visited Guwahati Central Jail and met activist Aditya Rabha, who is currently in judicial custody, alleging that his arrest reflects an attempt to suppress voices advocating for the land rights of indigenous communities.

The delegation was led by Congress leader Mira Borthakur and ST Morcha president Nirmal Langthasa. During the visit, the leaders met Rabha inside the jail and discussed issues related to the ongoing protests concerning tribal land rights in Assam.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the delegation claimed that Rabha had been leading protests for nearly a year, demanding protection of the land rights of indigenous communities. They alleged that he was arrested in connection with an old case and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The Congress leaders further alleged that the state government was targeting individuals raising concerns over land rights and eviction-related issues. They also referred to the recent detention of activist Pranab Doley, who had been campaigning on land protection issues in areas around Kaziranga.

Criticising the government's approach, the delegation alleged that democratic voices were being silenced through legal action against activists. They also expressed concerns over the state's policies on land, education and language, claiming that these could have long-term implications for Assam's indigenous communities.

The state government has not issued an immediate response to the allegations made by the Congress delegation.