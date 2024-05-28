A delegation of top Congress leaders from Assam, including Pranatee Phukan, Durga Bhowmik, Jayanta Kalita, Prasenjit Choudhary and Sibanath Chetia visited the Tikak West side mining site under NEC CIL Margherita on May 28, where three coal miners were trapped and killed in a midnight accident on May 26.

The leaders, accompanied by local Congress representatives such as Tara Prasad Dehingia, Toufik Khan, Devendra Pandey, Bhaskar Jivan Baruah, Vinod Kharia, and Avishek Kumar Beldar, expressed their condolences and called for immediate action to address the issue of illegal coal mining in the region.

Speaking to media, Debabrata Saikia, a prominent Congress leader, highlighted the long-standing issue of illegal mining activities in the area. He stated that the National Green Tribunal had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter in July 2023 after reports of coal miners' deaths, directing the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner to secure the mines and submit a compliance report.

Saikia further mentioned that the Gauhati High Court had also taken suo moto cognizance of illegal mining in the Tipong area of Margherita sub-division in 2018, acknowledging the threat to historical sites. However, substantial orders have yet to be issued since the initial cognizance.

Saikia cited the findings of the Justice Brojendra Prasad Kakoty Commission, a one-man judicial commission that uncovered the flourishing of illegal rat-hole mining in the Digboi Forest Division. The commission's report indicated various environmental violations by North Eastern Coalfields and noted a significant increase in rat-hole mining, particularly in the Saleki proposed reserve forest area, despite the ban on such mining in Meghalaya.

He also mentioned the involvement of the Assam State Human Rights Commission, which recommended a proper Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into illegal coal mining worth Rs 4,872 crores.

Saikia has requested the Chairperson of the Assam State Human Rights Commission to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter, seeking justice for the deceased miners and a comprehensive resolution to the issue of illegal coal mining in the region.