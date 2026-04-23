Congress deploys statewide teams to guard Assam vote count, tightens oversight ahead of May 4

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has constituted seven special teams to oversee the counting process for the recently concluded assembly polls, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

The move comes as part of the party’s efforts to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure transparency during the crucial counting phase.

According to a statement issued by APCC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, along with APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the teams will be deployed across districts that went to polls on April 9. Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.96 percent in the elections, one of the highest in recent years.

The teams have been tasked with inspecting strongrooms, coordinating with party candidates, and holding discussions with district-level party units. Senior leaders have been assigned to oversee different regions. In Upper Assam, the team includes Debabrata Saikia, Raju Sahu, Utpal Gogoi, Rajkumar Nalatira Neog, David Phukan, and Mrityunjay Duarah, covering districts such as Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat.

For North Bank districts, responsibilities have been given to Ripun Bora, Ghana Burhagohain, J.P. Das, Shailen Sonowal, Kartik Kurmi, Shankar Kutum, and Meghnath Chetri. In Central Assam and hill districts, the team comprises Bhimananda Bora, Diganta Barman, Satyabrata Kalita, Mira Borthakur Goswami, Swapan Kar, Mrinal Hazarika, Akram Hussain, Nirmal Langthasa, Ratan Engti, Augustine Engti, Ashok Teron, Pallav Chetia, and Charaniki Engti, covering Nagaon, Morigaon, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.

Lower Assam will be overseen by Pradip Sarkar, A.K. Rashid Alam, Deep Bayan, Gajendra Upamanyu, Arun Tiwari, and Mustafa Khaddam Hussain. In Barak Valley, the team includes Ajit Singh, Abhijit Paul, Aminul Islam, Biswajit Ghosh, Badarul Borbhuyan, Papon Dev, Pradip Gowala, and Hussain Ahmed Choudhury. For the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Mehdi Alam Bora, Budhadeb Phandabgazi, Chittaranjan Brahma, Bhabanath Nath, Stephen Lakra, Umesh Deka, Dipak Kalita, and Satya Nath Kalita have been assigned.

Party leaders said the initiative is aimed at ensuring vigilance and coordination on the ground, with teams expected to visit counting centres ahead of May 4 and remain actively engaged until the process concludes.