Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, stating that the party had "no moral right" to comment on development in the Northeast.

“It is the Congress which has destroyed the future of the Northeast,” Sonowal said.

Speaking to reporters in Shillong, Meghalaya, he further lauded the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has resulted in an escalation of development efforts in the region. "We are lucky to have got Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it is because of his honest and devoted efforts - and his love and affection for the people - that the Northeast is now moving fast towards development,” he added.

Earlier on june 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that under the 11 years of his government India has not just become the fastest-growing major economy but is also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation.

A clear focus on good governance and transformation, Modi said of the last 11 years as his government finished the first year of its third term on Monday.

A link shared by him noted that 60 per cent of the current Union ministers are from the SC, ST and OBC categories, a message aimed at burnishing social justice credentials of his government amid attempts by opposition parties like the Congress to paint it as working against their interests.