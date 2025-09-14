Congress echoes Pakistan’s lies: PM Modi in Assam's Darrang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Assam’s Darrang on Sunday, September 14, launched scathing attacks on the Congress party, accusing it of siding with Pakistan and undermining India’s armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

Modi alleged that Congress had “associated with ideologies against India” and prioritized political gains over national interests. “When the Congress was in power, terrorism bled the country. Even as terrorist leaders were eliminated across Pakistan, Congress stood with the Pakistani Army instead of the Indian Army,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Sharpening his offensive, Modi accused the opposition party of amplifying Pakistan’s propaganda. “Instead of supporting our army, Congress promotes the agenda of those who shelter terrorists. The lies of Pakistan become the agenda of Congress. That is why people must remain cautious of them,” he said.

He further charged Congress with placing “vote bank politics” above India’s security and sovereignty, claiming the party’s policies favor infiltrators and anti-national forces.

The Prime Minister also invoked Assam’s cultural pride, slamming Congress for “insulting” legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. “Call me names if you wish. I am a devotee of Lord Shiva and can absorb all poison. But when Bhupen Da is insulted, I cannot remain silent. Was giving him the Bharat Ratna right or wrong?” Modi asked, receiving thunderous applause from the audience.

The rally, which also saw the announcement of major development projects for the state, was marked by strong rhetoric aimed at positioning the BJP as the guardian of both Assam’s cultural heritage and India’s security interests.