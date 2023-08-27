In a significant turn of events, the opposition party Congress took over the control of Titabor Municipality from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it emerged victorious in the election on August 27.

Two BJP ward commissioners join the latter and this comes after the resignation of the first BJP mayor, Rajiv Dutta of Ward No. 10, and Nipa Chutia Lahon, the commissioner of Ward No. 8.

Their decision was motivated by their dissatisfaction with the work of Titabor Municipality Corporator Rupa Dutta. Allegations have arisen that President Bhabesh Kalita and General Secretary Phani Sharma attempted to influence the ward commissioners.

These resigning commissioners claimed to have been summoned to Guwahati but did not paid enough attention.