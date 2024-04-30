Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Congress, accusing them of fostering confusion and social discord by advocating for religious reservations, a stance vehemently opposed by the BJP.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Shah asserted, "Congress is sowing seeds of religious discord by pushing for religious reservations. Their attempt to reclassify Muslims into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category is particularly troubling."

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies continue to make significant gains in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, steadily approaching and even surpassing the 100-seat milestone. Notably, their appeal appears to be spreading into the southern regions of the country, a trend observed in previous electoral patterns. With confidence in their upward trajectory, BJP leaders express optimism about the possibility of crossing the 400-seat threshold.

Despite this positive outlook, Shah caution's against what they perceive as concerted efforts by the Congress to undermine their electoral achievements. They characterize these efforts as a deliberate strategy aimed at distorting the BJP's electoral success and urge vigilance against such tactics.

Highlighting their track record of governance, Shah emphasized their decade-long tenure marked by majority victories and significant legislative reforms, particularly in overturning antiquated laws dating back to the British colonial era.

Despite accusations from the Congress of spreading misinformation, BJP reassures the public that constitutional provisions safeguarding the rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will remain steadfast and intact. Moreover, they adamantly assert their commitment to preserving reservations for these marginalized communities.

Amit Shah while slamming Congress party said that the party is stooping low by making deep fake videos and spreading rumours among the people. He urged people to listen to the truth instead of believing on fake videos.



Shah added further that the government will implement UCC across the country and bring a uniform law for all and end Congress's appeasement tactics.

Also read: Delhi Police registers FIR over altered Amit Shah videos