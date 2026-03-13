‘Congress engaged in spreading rumours and propaganda even amid war crisis’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 accused the Congress of spreading “rumours and propaganda” during a global crisis, while asserting that the BJP-led NDA government is focused on strengthening farmers and building a self-reliant economy.

Addressing a programme in Guwahati, the Prime Minister said the political contrast between the ruling alliance and the opposition was clear.

“On one hand, the BJP-NDA government is working for farmers and making the country self-reliant, while today, Congress has once again proven that it is not loyal to the country under any circumstances,” Modi said. “Even amidst the crisis created by war, Congress is only engaged in spreading rumours and propaganda.”

Referring to global tensions and their economic impact, Modi urged Congress leaders to revisit a speech by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“I want to ask my Congress colleagues — listen to the speech Pandit Nehru Ji delivered from the Red Fort on August 15,” he said. “Pandit Ji said inflation in India was rising because of the war between North Korea and South Korea. Now where are North Korea and South Korea, and where was Nehru talking about rising inflation there?”

“The world is witnessing the impact of global crises, but today Congress members are busy misleading the country,” he added.

Modi also extended greetings to people in Guwahati, farmers connected to the programme from across the country and workers in Assam’s tea gardens. Speaking on the eve of Navratri, he said it was a privilege to be on the “pious land of Maa Kamakhya”.

“I have been blessed with the fortune of having your darshan on this pious land of Maa Kamakhya just before Navratri begins,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced that more than Rs 18,000 crore had been transferred to farmers nationwide under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, with funds directly credited to bank accounts.

He said that since the launch of the scheme, over Rs 4.25 lakh crore has been deposited into the accounts of farmers across the country. According to Modi, nearly 19 lakh farmers in Assam have received close to Rs 8,000 crore so far.

“With one click, money reaches crores of farmers directly. This is something even the developed nations of the world cannot match,” he said.

Due to inclement weather, Modi laid the foundation stone for development works in Kokrajhar through video conferencing and apologised for not being able to visit the district in person. He also paid tribute to Bodo leaders such as Upendranath Brahma and Roopnath Brahma.

Highlighting development in Assam, the Prime Minister said the state was emerging as a model for the future of the North East. He also flagged off the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express, stating that improved rail connectivity would support trade and help farmers access larger markets.

“These projects will ensure farmers’ produce reaches major markets with ease,” he said.

Recalling his experience at the Bagurumba Dahou festival, Modi praised the Bodo community for preserving its language and traditions, saying cultural practices such as Bathou worship and festivals like Baisagu strengthen India’s heritage.

He added that the “double-engine government” remains committed to protecting Assam’s cultural identity while accelerating development across the state and the wider North East.