Congress expels APCC Joint Secretary Shahnawaz Ahmed for alleged breach of party discipline

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday expelled its Joint Secretary, Shahnawaz Ahmed, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, citing serious violations of party discipline.



According to an official order issued under the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the party took the disciplinary action after concluding that Ahmed’s conduct was detrimental to organisational unity and the party’s public image.



The order stated that Ahmed was allegedly involved in acts of violence and in fostering political hostility among party workers, actions that were deemed “serious and unacceptable” by the party leadership. The APCC maintained that such behaviour undermined internal harmony and violated the Congress party’s code of conduct.



The expulsion, which comes into immediate effect, was formally issued by Bipul Gogoi, General Secretary (Organisation), APCC. The party leadership emphasised that the decision reflects its commitment to maintaining discipline, unity and organisational integrity within the Congress ranks.