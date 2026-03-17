Congress faces fresh jolt in Assam as senior leader Abul Mia defects to Raijor Dal ahead of polls

In a significant political development ahead of the high-stakes Assam Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress has suffered another setback in western Assam, with senior Dhubri leader Abul Mia resigning from the party and joining the Raijor Dal.

The defection, rooted in mounting internal discontent following the recent delimitation exercise, underscores growing fissures within the Congress’s state unit. Mia’s exit is being viewed as a critical blow in Dhubri district, particularly at a time when the newly expanded Gauripur constituency is emerging as a decisive electoral battleground.

Mia previously served as General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and as Vice President of the Dhubri District Congress. His departure follows dissatisfaction over the party’s candidate selection for Gauripur, where sitting Golakganj MLA Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar has been nominated by the Congress.

Sources indicate that Mia’s resignation was triggered by perceived neglect and internal disagreements over ticket distribution, which have intensified in the wake of constituency reshaping. His move to Raijor Dal is expected to recalibrate local political equations, given his considerable grassroots influence in the region.

Political observers note that the development could fragment the Congress’s traditional support base in Gauripur, potentially benefiting rival formations. The constituency, now significantly larger in both geographical scope and voter base, encompasses as many as 33 panchayats, making electoral management increasingly complex.

Mia’s induction into Raijor Dal strengthens the regional party’s position in lower Assam, setting the stage for a likely triangular or multi-cornered contest. This evolving scenario poses a challenge not only to Congress but also to other established players seeking to retain their foothold in the district.