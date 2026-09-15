Congress faces setback in Assam's Dhing as over 50 leaders, workers join BJP

The Congress is facing a setback in Assam’s Dhing constituency, with more than 50 party leaders and workers joining the BJP following dissatisfaction over the selection of Sibamoni Bora as the party’s candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress workers joined the BJP at Dhupguri in Dhing, with several grassroots-level functionaries among those who switched allegiance.

Those who joined the BJP included Bulbul Alam, state coordinator of the Congress social media team; Azaharul Haque Choudhury, general secretary of the Dhing Block Youth Congress; and Jiabur Rahman, president of the Congress booth committee of Dhaniabheti panchayat.

The leaders and workers formally joined the BJP in the presence of Asadul Haque Choudhury, president of the BJP’s Dumdumia Mandal.

The development comes after the Congress announced Shibamoni Bora as its candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, triggering dissatisfaction among a section of party workers in Dhing.

The defection of grassroots leaders and workers is a setback for the Congress as political parties step up preparations for the upcoming electoral contest in Assam.