Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP candidate for No 13 Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, embarked on a campaign trail, addressing multiple public gatherings in Tinsukia LAC. Accompanied by key figures like Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli and various notable BJP leaders, Sonowal stated the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sonowal highlighted the abundant resources bestowed upon India by Mother Nature and praised the governance of the Modi government since 2014. He expressed gratitude to the people for their support towards the third term of the Modi government, attributing its success to the empowerment of individuals to live with dignity and respect. Sonowal hailed the pivotal role of women in shaping a compassionate and inclusive society, advocating harmony over conflict as the path to societal strength.

During the campaign, Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State of Petroleum & Natural Gas, lauded the Modi government's accomplishments, predicting a resounding victory for Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh with a historic margin of 5 lakh votes.

In a scathing critique of the Congress party's six-decade rule, Sonowal asserted that it failed to harness India's vast potential, resulting in missed opportunities for national greatness. He predicted a significant decline in Congress' tally, attributing it to the electorate's disillusionment with decades of perceived inefficiency and corruption.

Addressing the gathering at Mahakali Tea Estate, Sonowal connected with the tea community in their mother tongue, recognizing their role in preserving culture and craftsmanship. He urged their continued support in realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'