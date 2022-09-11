There is no question of any change of government at the Centre in future as the Congress party will become extinct, Assam Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has claimed. He was responding to Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi’s comment that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would quit the BJP once there would be change of government at the Centre.

Hazarika dismissed Gaurav’s claim saying that the BJP looks at it as a juvenile attempt by a desperate Congressman to badmouth a chief minister whose popularity scares the Congress party. “There is no possibility of any change of government at the Centre or in Assam, at least till 2050. The Congress will soon become extinct. It will remain a family club of a handful of dynasts like Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi. But more importantly, CM Sarma is ideologically committed to the BJP which has provided him the long-cherished opportunity to serve the people of Assam and India,” says Hazarika.

Earlier Gaurav had claimed that Sarma may quit the BJP if the government is changed at the Centre. The Congress MP from Kaliabor slammed the Assam Chief Minister saying that Sarma had often criticises Rahul Gandhi to prove his credentials in the BJP as the BJP has always looked at him suspiciously. “It is almost impossible for Sarma to do politics without taking the name of Rahul Gandhi,” Gauarv said.

On September 9, the Assam Chief Minister shared a meme of Rahul Gandhi on Twitter wherein the Congress leader could be seen dancing. The meme was created by a youngster from Assam who had been inspired by India Today Group’s hugely popular satire series So Sorry. “Of course, the meme reflects the public mood on Rahul Gandhi. That’s why I shared it,” Sarma told India Today NE.

Taking a jibe at Gaurav, Hazarika said that because of the presence of Gauarv, Assam Congress would never rise again. “Chief Minister Sarma left Congress mainly because of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and his son Gaurav Gogoi. In Congress politics, Tarun Gogoi played the role of Dhritarashtra. Gauarv was parachuted to Assam Congress, and he started interfering in governance and party affairs without having any understanding of the politics, society and culture of the state,” Hazarika told India Today NE.