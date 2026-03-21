Congress fields son of BJP leader in Assam’s Hailakandi seat

The political landscape in Hailakandi has become increasingly intriguing as a father-son ideological divide takes centre stage ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.



Senior BJP leader Gautam Roy, who was once associated with the Congress party before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018, has since been an active and prominent figure in the state’s political arena. Over the years, he has built a distinct identity within the BJP and remained committed to strengthening the party’s base in the region.



In a contrasting development, his son Rahul Roy has been named as the Congress candidate from the Hailakandi Assembly constituency. The announcement has sparked widespread discussion, as it brings two members of the same family into opposing political camps.



The development has generated significant interest among voters and political observers alike. Many residents view the situation as a reflection of democratic values, where individuals are free to choose and pursue their own political ideologies.



Others believe that such differences could test personal relationships within families involved in active politics.



With election campaigning expected to intensify in the coming days, attention is now focused on how this unique father-son political face-off will influence voter sentiment in Hailakandi.