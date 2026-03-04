Congress fires first shot while Akhil Gogoi scrambles for seats amid alliance talks

In a decisive opening move ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress on March 3 released its first list of 42 candidates, signalling electoral preparedness but also triggering friction within the opposition camp. The announcement, issued by the All India Congress Committee and signed by AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, marked the party’s formal plunge into a high-stakes contest that is expected to reshape Assam’s political landscape. However, the move drew sharp criticism from Akhil Gogoi, who termed it “unilateral” and “unconstitutional,” exposing early cracks in opposition unity.

The list features prominent names such as Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Jorhat, while former state unit chief Ripun Bora will contest from Barchalla and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia from Nazira.

The Congress has also spread its bets across reserved constituencies, naming candidates in ST seats such as Majuli, Bokajan, Rongkhang, Boko-Chaygaon and Jonai, alongside SC segments including Barpeta, Hajo-Sualkuchi, Jagiroad, Raha and Ramkrishna Nagar. While the party sought to project inclusivity and organisational readiness, the controversy surrounding seat-sharing talks has shifted the spotlight to the evolving dynamics within the opposition bloc.

Reacting within hours of the announcement, Akhil Gogoi did not mince words.

“Unfortunate! Even as alliance talks were underway, the Congress unilaterally released its candidate list like this, displaying its unconstitutional nature. I felt bad about it,” he said, describing the move as a breach of trust.

Gogoi’s discontent is rooted in the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and Raijor Dal. While Congress reportedly offered four direct seats, four friendly contests, and proposals for five additional constituencies, Raijor Dal found the arrangement unsatisfactory.

At a press conference in Guwahati on March 2, Raijor Dal working president Bhasco de Saikia made the party’s position clear: “The Congress has offered four seats. The alliance can be sealed if just one more is given.”

But for Gogoi, the stakes are higher. His party is reportedly adamant on contesting 15 constituencies, including Mandia, Jaleswar, East Goalpara, Mankachar, Chenga, Sivasagar, Demow, Barchalla, Margherita, Dispur, Algapur, Katlichera, Naoboicha, Dhing, Mariani, Duliajan, Sonari and Dalgaon.

The flashpoints are Mandia and East Goalpara, constituencies that carry both symbolic and strategic weight. Congress is reluctant to cede these seats, particularly as two of its former leaders, Abdul Rashid Mandal and Sherman Ali, have crossed over to Raijor Dal and are now eyeing electoral battles from those very constituencies.

For Congress, allowing Raijor Dal to contest these seats would effectively mean backing former party leaders who left the party. For Gogoi, however, these constituencies represent expansion into Lower Assam, a region critical to Raijor Dal’s long-term growth.

Interestingly, Congress’ first list did not declare candidates for Mandia or East Goalpara, leaving room for speculation that negotiations are still fluid. But insiders suggest the party is firm in its resolve not to “sacrifice” these politically sensitive seats.

The emerging arrangement points to a patchwork compromise. Congress has offered Raijor Dal seats like Margherita, Dhing, Naoboicha and Chenga for friendly contests, and Dalgaon, Mariani, Sisirborgaon and Behali for independent contests within an alliance framework. Sivasagar — Gogoi’s own stronghold — was also part of the discussions.

However, the unilateral declaration of candidates from Demow (Ajoy Kumar Gogoi), Barchalla (Ripun Bora), Dispur (Mira Borthakur), Sonari (Utpal Gogoi) and Margherita (Pratik Bordoloi) has narrowed Raijor Dal’s manoeuvring space. Margherita, notably, is set for a friendly contest.

The immediate question now is whether Raijor Dal will accept Congress’ framework or chart its own course.

All eyes are now on March 4, when Akhil Gogoi is set to announce Raijor Dal’s first list of 12 candidates — out of the 15 seats the party has demanded. The announcement is expected to decisively indicate whether the opposition alliance survives or fractures before the electoral battle even begins.

With Congress yet to release its remaining candidate lists, negotiations remain technically open. But the trust deficit is palpable.