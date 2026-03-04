Congress first list of 42 in Assam: Six dynasts including three sons of former CMs

On March 3, the Indian National Congress released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, expected in April. In a state with 126 constituencies, the list amounts to roughly a third of the battlefield, and already, it tells a familiar story about a party that cannot quite escape itself.

The headline is Gaurav Gogoi. The 43-year-old Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and president of the party's Assam unit since May 2025, Gogoi will contest from the Jorhat Assembly constituency, a seat he currently represents in Parliament. The signal is unmistakable: Gogoi intends to lead from the front, staking his political future on the state where his family name carries enormous weight. It is a bold move—the kind of gamble that suggests the younger Gogoi understands that Congress's fortunes in Assam will not be revived from the safety of Delhi.

And yet, certain things about the Congress never change. The very list that announces Gogoi's ambition also reveals the party's deep attachment to political inheritance. Three candidates on the roster are sons of former chief ministers. Gogoi himself is the son of the late Tarun Gogoi, who governed Assam for 15 years. Debabrata Saikia, contesting from Nazira, is the son of former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. Diganta Barman, fielded from Barkhetri, is the son of former Chief Minister Bhumidhar Barman. Saikia and Barman are incumbent MLAs. Gogoi is making his leap from Parliament.

The dynastic thread extends further. Tanzil Hussain, contesting from Samaguri, is the son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, who represented Samaguri before winning the 2024 Lok Sabha election by defeating AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by a staggering margin of over one million votes. Pranjal Ghatowar, nominated from the newly carved Chabua-Lahowal constituency, is the son of former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar. Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, contesting from Teok, is the daughter-in-law of former MLA Membar Gogoi, who was also the brother-in-law of the late Hiteswar Saikia. The family trees of Assam’s Congress politics are so densely intertwined that the party's candidate list reads less like a political strategy and more like a genealogical chart.

Beneath the dynastic gloss, the list reveals a party in significant organisational churn. Congress held 11 MLAs across 10 of the 42 constituencies where it has now announced candidates—two earlier constituencies, Boko and Chaygaon, were merged during the 2023 delimitation exercise, and another, Hajo, was clubbed with Sualkuchi, which was previously part of the Jalukbari constituency. Of these 10 seats, the party has changed its candidate in seven.



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The reshuffling tells its own story. MLA Nandita Das, who represented Boko, has been moved to the newly formed Hajo-Sualkuchi constituency after her seat was clubbed with Chaygaon. The incumbent Chaygaon MLA, Rekibuddin Ahmed, now finds himself without a constituency. In Samaguri, the seat has passed from father to son, with Tanzil Hussain replacing his father Rakibul. More troublingly for Congress, Karimganj North MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das have defected to the BJP, while Goalpara West MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal has joined the Raijor Dal. The change of candidates in these constituencies is not by design but by compulsion.

Among these 42 seats where Congress lost in 2021, the party has retained eight of its defeated candidates. Two constituencies, Chabua and Lahowal, have been merged, and neither of the previous contestants received the new ticket. In Sonai, where Congress did not even field a candidate in 2021, the party is making a fresh attempt.

The list also reflects a degree of opportunistic recruitment. Three candidates who switched from other parties have been given tickets: Satyabrat Kalita from the AGP in Kamalpur, Ashok Kumar Sarma from the BJP in Nalbari, and Binanda Saikia from the BJP in Sipajhar. Former Congressman Ripun Bora, who had left for the Trinamool Congress, has returned and been awarded the Barchalla seat, replacing Ram Prasad Sarma, who had himself crossed over to Congress from the BJP in 2020. None of these imported candidates won their seats in 2021.

Meanwhile, some former Congress candidates have gone the other way. Rana Goswami, who contested from Jorhat, Rajiv Lochan Pegu from Majuli, and Bhupen Kumar Borah from Bihpuria have all joined the BJP. Congress has fielded new candidates in these seats, including Gogoi in Jorhat. One 2021 candidate, Manjit Mahanta of Dispur, has died.

In an additional 10 seats beyond those mentioned above, the Congress has changed its candidates. Four constituencies on the list are entirely new creations of the delimitation exercise: Tihu, Demow, Rongkhang (ST), and Ram Krishna Nagar (SC).

What emerges from the fine print is a portrait of a party attempting to balance reinvention with inheritance, fresh blood with familiar surnames. The Congress in Assam is trying to project aggression—Gogoi's candidacy is the clearest evidence of that—while remaining tethered to the very patterns that have defined its slow decline. Whether this list represents a genuine recalibration or merely the rearrangement of old furniture in a crumbling house will depend on the 84 names still to come, and on whether the voters of Assam see in the Congress something worth returning to.